ATC orders to block CNICs of PTM’s Pashteen, Dawar

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday ordered to block computerised national identity cards (CNICs) of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leaders Manzoor Pashteen and Mohsin Dawar in a case related to provocative speech and treason.

Both Pashteen and Dawar were declared fugitives in the case, after their continued non-appearance before the court.

The ATC has ordered authorities concerned to block CNICs of both the fugitives and present the report in the court. Further hearing of the case was adjourned until March 9.

Both PTM chief Pashteen and Dawar are named in a treason case and provoking the masses against the state through their hate speeches.

The PTM gained momentum following the extra-judicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud in Karachi. It sought capital punishment for the prime suspect in the Naqeebullah murder case, former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, recovery of missing persons and removal of landmines in tribal areas.

Before adjourning the hearing till March 9, the court ordered the identity cards of the accused to be blocked and a report submitted regarding it.

Late last year, an ATC sent another PTM leader MNA Ali Wazir, and others to jail on a judicial remand. Police produced Wazir and others before the ATC in Karachi. The court sent all the accused to jail on judicial remand. The court further directed the investigating officer to submit the challan before the court till the next hearing.

The PTM leader was arrested in Peshawar on December 16 on charges of hate speech against state institutions while addressing a rally in Karachi on December 6, according to police sources.