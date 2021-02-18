Extracting the price

Abraham Lincoln said, you can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time, which rightly describes the situation of Kashmir. How long will India fool the world about the Kashmir issue? Or will the brutalities of the Indian forces remain unchecked in the Age of Information? February 5 is marked across the world to pay homage to the Kashmiri people who have been resisting the fascist policies of India since 1947. Our leadership marked this day with great zeal. The Prime Minister of Pakistan addressed a mammoth rally in Kotli to highlight the sufferings of the voiceless people of Kashmir. The opposition leaders led some rallies to pay homage to the Kashmiri people. What have we achieved through marking this day since 1990? So, can we end the sufferings of Kashmiri people through holding rallies or addressing huge crowds or we need to change our plan of action for the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people?

In addition to, has Kashmir committee achieved any milestone since its formation or it is just a platform for political parties for fiery speeches? In the recent past, the interior ministry of USA issued a statement regarding Kashmir which irked our military as well as civilian leadership. It goes without saying that India has successfully equated the freedom struggle of Kashmiri people with terrorism which clearly shows our failure in the international arena .Despite the tall claims of our successive military rulers and civilian leader alike, we have miserably failed to stop India from the persecution of the Kashmiri people. Hence, our flawed strategies have further emboldened the leadership of India to suppress the voices of an already voiceless people.

Also, when Imran khan took the reins of Pakistan, he offered olive branch to India about Kashmir imbroglio, but Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejected the offer of his counterpart. Why is the world is turning a blind eye to the persecution of the Kashmiri people in the age of secularism? Is the world ready to accept Pakistan’s concerns about Kashmir or has India successfully convinced the world through its economic clout to repudiate Pakistan’s mantra? So, instead of becoming an ambassador of Kashmir, our Prime Minister should have found anomalies in our Kashmir policy, which has many flaws.

Moreover, since 5 august 2019, Kashmiri people have been facing oppression at the hands of military personnel. They are being denied their fundamental rights. Internet service has been suspended for many months. They are not allowed to attend the funeral ceremony of their beloved ones .Kashmiri women are being raped to disgrace the people who are demanding their fundamental rights. They are using pellet guns against unarmed people which is against the dignity of humanity. While addressing the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Imran khan rebuked india for suppressing the voices of the Kashmiri people and urged the world to stop India from its dangerous policies as they might prove detrimental for the peace of South Asia. So, have our hollow promises brought any relief for the Kashmiri people, or we are waiting for a miracle to end the sufferings of this community?

Moreover, some members of the House of Commons criticized Pakistan over its bad record for human rights in Azad Kashmir which clearly shows apathy of the world to the sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

Why is the world paying lip service to the rights of minorities in India? There are many reasons for the bad plight of minorities in India because it is one of the leading economies of the world, one of the largest importers of arms, the second most populous country of the world and has the potential to challenge supremacy of China in this region, which is the foremost interest of West . Is the phrase ‘survival of the fittest’ still valid for the Kashmiri people who are being persecuted because they belong to a weaker section of society?

Thus, our irrational policies have further exacerbated the problems of Kashmiri population.

Why has Pakistan failed to solve the Kashmir conundrum? First, the world falsely believes that Pakistan harbours terrorism while India is playing a proactive role to wipe out militancy from the region. India falsely alleges that Pakistan has been providing weapons as well as finances to militant groups of Kashmir so the world is reluctant to support our narrative due to the effective lobbying of India.

Secondly, Pakistan has failed to garner support from Muslim countries regarding the Kashmir cause. They cannot afford the animosity of India due to many reasons. Despite the fact that some Muslim countries fought major wars with Israel in the 2oth Century, now they have abandoned the two-state solution forPalestine because of their own vested interests. How can we expect any relief from Muslim countries for Kashmiri people, when they themselves have a bad record in terms of human rights and freedom of speech?

Thirdly, the USA has made Pakistan a scapegoat for its failure in the Afghanistan quagmire. So Pakistan doesn’t get support from the Western countries regarding this humanitarian crisis .The previous US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said, “ The CPEC passes through disputed territory” which clearly shows the indifference of the West towards the rights of Pakistan.

Fourthly, the performance of our Foreign Office has been abysmal regarding the Kashmir cause. The UNHCR issued three reports about the brutalities of Indian forces In Kashmir and exposed the true face of India while Pakistan has failed to get the support of the world over this issue. Our policymakers are in deep slumber and they are not interested to expose the nefarious designs of India through effective foreign policies. India froze the accounts of the UNHCR to punish its officials who brought utter embarrassment for the largest democracy of the world, while Pakistan’s response to this episode is deplorable.

The thoughts of Bronnie Ware, as expressed in her book The Top Five Regrets Of The Dying, should be a wakeup call for our legislators. In it she said, “I wish I would had the courage to live a true life to myself, not the life others expected of me.” I wish Pakistan had the courage to deter India through its diplomatic ventures and save Kashmiris from persecution, not look towards others for support for the Kashmir cause.