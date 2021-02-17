NATIONAL

Businesses shut in protest as India takes foreign diplomats to tour occupied Kashmir

The diplomats were driven by Indian authorities in a motorcade amid tight security from the airport in Srinagar city to the western town of Magam, where they met officials and a select group of recently elected village councillors

By Agencies

SRINAGAR: Diplomats from nearly two dozen countries visited India-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday as residents of the region’s main city closed their shops and businesses in a sign of protest.

This is the third visit by a group of foreign envoys stationed in India’s capital since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government stripped Kashmir of its semi-autonomous status in August 2019 and enforced the change with a harsh crackdown that for a time included a complete communications blackout.

The diplomats were driven by Indian authorities in a motorcade amid tight security from the airport in Srinagar city to the western town of Magam, where they met officials and a select group of recently elected village councillors. Shops and businesses in Magam also shut in protest.

The diplomats were also scheduled to meet select groups of civil society members, traders, pro-India politicians, and journalists. They were scheduled to fly to Jammu, the region’s winter capital, on Thursday.

Before the 2019 change, occupied Kashmir was a state that had a semi-autonomous status that granted its natives special rights in land ownership and jobs.

In anticipation of a backlash against the removal of that autonomy, Indian authorities sent extra troops into the highly militarised region and launched a harsh security clampdown that cut off phone and internet access, shuttered schools, and left hundreds of thousands without jobs. Many of the restrictions have since been eased, but India’s security presence in the region remains high.

Ahead of Wednesday’s arrival of the diplomats, authorities removed at least half a dozen security bunkers in Srinagar and its outskirts.

SMOKESCREEN:

Earlier this week, the Foreign Office (FO) said that India was trying to present a false and misleading narrative on the situation in occupied Kashmir by taking foreign diplomats on a tour of the valley.

Commenting on the trip, FO spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said it was a part of India’s “efforts to mislead the world community”.

“Such guided tours are a smokescreen aimed at diverting international attention from India’s egregious human rights violations in IIOJK (Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir), and creating a false impression of normalcy,” the spokesman said.

“The visit would mean nothing if there is no access to all the areas and possibility to freely interact with Kashmiri people and the civil society in an atmosphere free of intimidation,” he added.

The spokesman emphasised that foreign diplomats should be given an opportunity to meet the Hurriyat leadership, many of whom are incarcerated, to enable them to make an objective assessment of the ground realities.

“The Indian notion of so-called normalcy in IIOJK has no feet to stand on.”

The previous two trips by foreign dignitaries to the occupied region were made in January and February last year. These visits are tightly controlled and leave little room for making an independent judgement of the situation.

Previous articleAustralian Open: Medvedev beats the heat and Rublev to reach semi-finals
Next articlePM tasks cabinet members to lobby for Hafeez Shaikh against ‘convicted candidate’ of PDM
Avatar
Agencies

1 COMMENT

  1. Invitation to all around world …… visit UTs of J&K & Ladakh this season. Kashmir is waiting for you. Enjoy the Green valley blooming with Saffron. 😃

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to enemy’s misadventure: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that “we should remain vigilant to respond befittingly to any misadventure...
Read more
NATIONAL

Buzdar gives approval to revamp DGPR to meet modern-day needs

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday accorded approval to revamp the province’s Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) department. The approval was granted at...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM tasks cabinet members to lobby for Hafeez Shaikh against ‘convicted candidate’ of PDM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday tasked the cabinet ministers to lobby and ensure the win of Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh...
Read more
HEADLINES

Covid-19 deals blow to polio eradication effort

PESHAWAR: After decades of work, polio had been wiped out almost everywhere in the world. All that was left were pockets in Afghanistan and Pakistan....
Read more
HEADLINES

Video scam probe committee summons DGs of IB, FIA for further evidence

ISLAMABAD: The cabinet committee formed on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan to probe into the alleged vote-trading video during Senate elections has...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt making efforts for transparent Senate elections: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that the government was making efforts that all elections, including the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

The sifarish culture

We are at the mercy of ‘sifarish’. Something so deleterious yet so widespread. It forces one to question his sanity and ask, “Why are...

Extracting the price

Govt schools in total neglect

Post-colonial elitism

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.