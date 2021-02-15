PBC urges SC to review ruling over Justice Isa

ISLAMABAD: Expressing grave concern over the top court’s recent ruling that one of its judges, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, should restrain himself from sitting in adjudications against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) urged the court to review the matter.

Issuing a statement on Monday, PBC Vice Chairman Khush Dil Khan said: “The legal fraternity has expressed its serious concern on the unprecedented passage of an order by a five-member Bench of the Hon’ble Supreme Court while hearing the case against the Prime Minister of Pakistan regarding the allocation of public funds to Parliamentarian, without consulting one of the members of the Bench, namely Hon’ble Mr Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and even without circulating the same to him for his views and signatures and subsequently, not making him part of any Bench of the Hon’ble Supreme Court for hearing court cases and instead having confined him to do only Chamber work.”

Khush Dil Khan further said: “I, therefore, urge upon the Hon’ble Supreme Court for reviewing its action, as aforementioned, in the larger interest of smooth functioning of the Hon’ble Supreme Court and for safeguarding the independence of its Hon’ble Judges for discharging their constitutional duties to dispense justice.”

While convening a meeting for deliberations in the matter, he said, “However, in view of the importance and significance of the matter, I am proposing convening of a meeting of the Pakistan Bar Council at an early date to consider the above-said matter.”