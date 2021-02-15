HEADLINES

PBC urges SC to review ruling over Justice Isa

PBC VC proposes a meeting of the Pakistan Bar Council to reconsider the matter

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Expressing grave concern over the top court’s recent ruling that one of its judges, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, should restrain himself from sitting in adjudications against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) urged the court to review the matter.

Issuing a statement on Monday, PBC Vice Chairman Khush Dil Khan said: “The legal fraternity has expressed its serious concern on the unprecedented passage of an order by a five-member Bench of the Hon’ble Supreme Court while hearing the case against the Prime Minister of Pakistan regarding the allocation of public funds to Parliamentarian, without consulting one of the members of the Bench, namely Hon’ble Mr Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and even without circulating the same to him for his views and signatures and subsequently, not making him part of any Bench of the Hon’ble Supreme Court for hearing court cases and instead having confined him to do only Chamber work.”

Khush Dil Khan further said: “I, therefore, urge upon the Hon’ble Supreme Court for reviewing its action, as aforementioned, in the larger interest of smooth functioning of the Hon’ble Supreme Court and for safeguarding the independence of its Hon’ble Judges for discharging their constitutional duties to dispense justice.”

While convening a meeting for deliberations in the matter, he said, “However, in view of the importance and significance of the matter, I am proposing convening of a meeting of the Pakistan Bar Council at an early date to consider the above-said matter.”

Previous articleSC directs for administering Katas Raj temple in two weeks
Next articleIndustrial pollution
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Efforts afoot to trace missing climbers

ISLAMABAD: The government and other stakeholders are still employing their best efforts to find Muhammad Ali Sadpara and two other foreign climbers who went missing...
Read more
HEADLINES

SC directs for administering Katas Raj temple in two weeks

ISLAMABAD: While issuing directives to the federation to administer Katas Raj Temple after taking its management from Punjab government and handing over to Evacuee...
Read more
HEADLINES

CPEC Authority to undertake more projects in Faisalabad: Bajwa

FAISALABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Monday said that the CPEC Authority would undertake more projects...
Read more
HEADLINES

First polio case of 2021 confirmed in Qilla Abdullah

CHAMAN: With Pakistan struggling to eradicate the crippling disease, the first polio case of the year 2021 was confirmed in Balochistan’s Qilla Abdullah district...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan ready to promote blue economy to benefit humanity: FM

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan is ready to cooperate and collaborate with other friendly nations and partners around the...
Read more
HEADLINES

PTI’s growing internal bickering, deadlock with MQM forces PM to review Senate tickets

ISLAMABAD: Internal bickering and criticism by the leaders of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has forced Prime Minister Imran Khan to once again review the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Industrial pollution

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper I wish to draw the attention of our industrialists in general and our government in particular about...

PBC urges SC to review ruling over Justice Isa

SC directs for administering Katas Raj temple in two weeks

CPEC Authority to undertake more projects in Faisalabad: Bajwa

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.