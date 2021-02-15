HEADLINES

SC directs for administering Katas Raj temple in two weeks

Top court expresses dissatisfaction over single nation curriculum report

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: While issuing directives to the federation to administer Katas Raj Temple after taking its management from Punjab government and handing over to Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) in two weeks the Supreme Court (SC) asked the chairman of the board to appear before the court in person with a comprehensive report about the income of all the Samadhis, Gurdwaras and temples.

Taking up a matter relating to minorities’ right in the country on Monday, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed expressed dismay over the absence of chief secretary of Punjab, observing he neither appeared before the court nor has he implemented the court orders.

When the court was apprised that the chief secretary was not able to appear before the court due to another official meeting, a member of the bench, Syed Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi, inquired why officials always schedule meetings on the day of these court hearings when they are supposed to appear.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice Gulzar observed there was no progress in Prahlad Temple, Multan, adding that the chief secretary has done nothing except for writing a letter on the Prahlad Temple issue.

He observed that clerks were to write letters instead of chief secretaries, adding that he issued directives to the Punjab government to take tangible measures to provide security to the temple so people can celebrate the festival of Holi.

Punjab Additional Advocate General Faisal Chaudhry apprised the bench that the Hindus will celebrate Holi on March 26, stating that the opposition parties will hold their long march on the same day. As such, he said, it would become difficult for the authorities to provide security to the temple.

Chaudhry further said that the temple’s walls are weak. He submitted that the government feared the walls may collapse anytime and sought time to reconstruct the walls.

The CJP asked the KP law officer whether money has been recovered from the men who vandalised the Krishna Dwara Temple in Karak’s Teri union council on December 30, 2020. KP additional advocate general replied that the government was deciding on the amount people would have to pay, adding the suspects will be issued notices after that.

During the course of hearing, the bench expressed dissatisfaction over a submitted report relating to Single Nation Curriculum (SNC) across the country, the court returned the report with directives to the federal education secretary to appear in person with a comprehensive report with his signature during the next hearing.

When Ramaish Kumar, a minority leader, apprised that the ETPB failed to reimburse Rs38 million in pursuance of the court orders which were spent over Samadhi in Karak before burning down the Samadhi, the top judge asked Kumar to submit details of the expenses to the court as well as to the board.

Later, the bench adjourned the hearing of the case for two weeks.

