CPEC Authority to undertake more projects in Faisalabad: Bajwa

Bajwa says Faislabad is quite suitable for local as well as foreign investment

By APP
FAISALABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Monday said that the CPEC Authority would undertake more projects in Faisalabad after the successful launch of Allama Iqbal Industrial City Special Economic Zone (SEZ).
He was addressing a meeting during his visit to Allama Iqbal Industrial City. The meeting was also attended by Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman  Mian Kashif Ashfaq, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, and officers of various departments.
Bajwa said that Allama Iqbal Industrial City was a flagship project of CPEC Authority which would facilitate Chinese investors to shift their high tech industrial units under the second phase of CPEC.
About industrial, commercial and business importance of Faisalabad, he said that it was quite suitable for local as well as foreign investment. He said the authority would try its best to improve basic infrastructure to facilitate investors.
Responding to a question from the FCCI president, he said that more projects would be launched under CPEC Authority in Faisalabad. In this connection, up-gradation of Faisalabad International Airport was also under consideration while a technical institute to provide skilled manpower would also be established under CPEC Authority.
He assured to visit FCCI next month to discuss issues and take final decision to launch new development projects.
He also visited M-3 Industrial City, Business Zone and Site office and expressed satisfaction over the facilities provided in this mega project. He stressed the need to further improve the infrastructure in order to facilitate the local as well as foreign investors.
FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that construction work of boundary wall, main gate and double carriage road had been completed in Allama Iqbal Industrial City while consultants were being hired for preparation of the master plan for this industrial city. He maintained that special one-window cell was also operational in Allama Iqbal City which would provide facilities to Chinese investors.
1 COMMENT

