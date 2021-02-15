Opinion

Industrial pollution

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
18
0

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper I wish to draw the attention of our industrialists in general and our government in particular about the menace of industrial pollution of Hub city. All kinds of industries are being established in this heavily crowded, congested city, specially the chemical factories which emit tonnes of poisonous gases to pollute the air and they are throwing chemical wastages (liquids and solids) in the sewerage water which is drained to the Arbian sea polluting the sea water. Thus the entire air and water of our city area is under the grib of a permanent threat of becoming dangerous to human life. In fact all focteries should be installed away from the city in the far off suburbs so that their waste gases and toxic waste do not mingle with the fresh water and be added to sea water. The toxic liquid and solid wastes should be buried digging deep disposal pits for them. Unless such action is taken promptly there will be a problem of health for the hub citizens in near future. “A stitch in time can save nine”. Our government should take prompt and suitable action in this connection, sooner the better.

Hani Zahir

Panjgoor

