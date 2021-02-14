NATIONAL

One injured as Haq’s car rams into concrete blocks

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The vehicle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Chairman Abrar ul Haq rammed into concrete blocks on a road near Gakhar Mandi city of Gujranwala district early Sunday morning, injuring his nephew.

According to rescue officials, the singer-turned-politician, his nephew, and other family members were in the car when the accident took place.

“The accident took place due to dense fog,” a traffic police official said. “The driver didn’t see the concrete blocks placed to divide the road.”

The injured was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared out of danger.

Following the accident, Haq and his family while refusing to talk to the reporters left the site immediately.

