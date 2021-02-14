World

Turkey says finds bodies of 13 killed by militants in Iraq

The identity of the 13 Turkish citizens was unclear

By Agencies

ISTANBUL: Turkish soldiers conducting an operation against Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in northern Iraq have found the bodies of 13 kidnapped Turks executed in a cave, the country’s defence minister said.

The identity of the 13 Turkish citizens was unclear and the minister, Hulusi Akar, said their kidnapping had not previously been announced for security reasons.

Turkey launched a military operation against the PKK in northern Iraq’s Gara region on February 10 to secure its border and find citizens who had been kidnapped previously, Akar said in a statement released by his ministry on Sunday.

“In a search of a cave taken under control, the bodies of 13 of our abducted citizens were found. In a first inspection it was determined that 12 of our innocent and unarmed citizens were shot in the head and martyred and one shot in the shoulder and martyred,” Akar said.

“According to initial information given by two terrorists captured alive, our citizens were martyred at the start of the operation by the terrorist responsible for the cave,” he said at the operation’s control centre near the Iraq border which he was visiting with military chiefs.

The PKK has not issued a statement on the incident.

Akar said 48 militants were killed in the operation and the region where they operated was taken under control, their ammunition stores and shelters destroyed. Three Turkish soldiers were killed and three were wounded in the operation, he said.

The operation began with air strikes and a ground operation was then launched by soldiers who landed in the area by helicopter, the ministry said. Turkey has carried out similar operations in northern Iraq in the past.

The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union, launched its armed insurgency in mainly Kurdish southeast Turkey in 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

In the last couple of years, Turkey’s fight against the PKK has increasingly been focused in the mountains of northern Iraq, where the group has its stronghold around the Qandil mountains, along the Iranian border.

Previous articleDozens hurt by huge blaze close to Iran-Afghanistan border
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Dozens hurt by huge blaze close to Iran-Afghanistan border

HERAT: At least 60 people were injured as hundreds of fuel vehicles exploded in a massive blaze that tore through a customs post in...
Read more
World

Powerful Japan quake sets off landslide, minor injuries

TOKYO: Residents in northeastern Japan on Sunday cleaned up clutter and debris in stores and homes after a strong earthquake set off a landslide...
Read more
Top Headlines

US Senate acquits Trump as Republicans save him in impeachment again

WASHINGTON: The US Senate acquitted Donald Trump on Saturday in his second impeachment trial in a year, with fellow Republicans blocking conviction over the...
Read more
World

Myanmar army hunts protest backers over social media comments

YANGON: Myanmar’s army is hunting for seven well-known supporters of protests against this month’s coup and they face charges over comments on social media...
Read more
World

EU calls on China to reverse ban on BBC World News channel

BEIJING: The European Union (EU) on Saturday called on China to reverse its ban on the BBC World News television channel imposed in apparent...
Read more
World

Blasts hit Afghanistan, at least four killed

KABUL: At least four Afghan security force members, including a commander, were killed and seven were critically injured in blasts in eastern and southern...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.