NATIONAL

ECP serves notice on 20 MPs for attending PML-N Daska meeting

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday issued notices to 20 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers for attending the party’s public meeting held a day earlier in Daska, Sialkot in connection with a by-poll on February 19.

According to the regulations governing the election process, sitting members of the legislative assemblies are forbidden from campaigning during an election.

Notices were served on Mariyyum Aurangzeb, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Ahsan-Iqbal, Mian Javed Latif, Hina Pervez Butt, Musaddiq Malik, Khurram Dastgir, Ali Zaid Fatima, Zeeshan Rafiq, Rana Muhammad Afzal, Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali, Chaudhry Waqar Ahmed, Ghulam Raza, Rana Abdul Sattar, Chaudhry Naveed, Bilal Akbar, Muhammad Ashfaq and Khawaja Muhammad Waseem among others.

The show cause notice was issued by the monitoring team of the election commission.

Previous articleGovt focused on development of S Punjab: Buzdar
Next articleNCOC approached for vaccination of shelter homes’ staffers
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

80 candidates applying for the coveted Senate slots so far

The Election Commision of Pakistan has said that some 80 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for the slots in the Senate so far,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Female students barred from sitting in front seats of vans in Mansehra

The Mansehra Traffic Police has issued controversial directives wherein they have barred female students and women from sitting in the front seats of Suzuki...
Read more
NATIONAL

Taliban deny chief Haibatullah was killed in Quetta

KABUL: Afghan Taliban rejected a report claiming the militant group's chief had been killed in a blast in Quetta. Hashte Sobh, an Afghan daily, citing...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan to get 17M doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Pakistan will soon 17 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine under the COVAX scheme, the British High Commission said on Sunday, which would therein...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM pressures to to live up to Karachites’ expectations, says Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that the federal government has been making all-out efforts for the development...
Read more
NATIONAL

Maryam suggests eggs sold by kgs, gets trolled

LAHORE: A video of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz suggesting eggs are weighed and sold by kilograms has been viewed tens...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PM pressures to to live up to Karachites’ expectations, says Asad...

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that the federal government has been making all-out efforts for the development...

Saeed Ajmal does like PSL 6 song

Maryam suggests eggs sold by kgs, gets trolled

NCOC approached for vaccination of shelter homes’ staffers

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.