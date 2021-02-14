ECP serves notice on 20 MPs for attending PML-N Daska meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday issued notices to 20 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers for attending the party’s public meeting held a day earlier in Daska, Sialkot in connection with a by-poll on February 19.

According to the regulations governing the election process, sitting members of the legislative assemblies are forbidden from campaigning during an election.

Notices were served on Mariyyum Aurangzeb, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Ahsan-Iqbal, Mian Javed Latif, Hina Pervez Butt, Musaddiq Malik, Khurram Dastgir, Ali Zaid Fatima, Zeeshan Rafiq, Rana Muhammad Afzal, Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali, Chaudhry Waqar Ahmed, Ghulam Raza, Rana Abdul Sattar, Chaudhry Naveed, Bilal Akbar, Muhammad Ashfaq and Khawaja Muhammad Waseem among others.

The show cause notice was issued by the monitoring team of the election commission.