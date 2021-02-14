CITY

Govt focused on development of S Punjab: Buzdar

By INP

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is focused on the development of the south Punjab region.

In a statement, the chief minister said the district authorities were ensuring the provision of basic facilities to the public.

The government will soon hold local bodies elections across Punjab to resolve the problems of the people at the grassroots level, he added.

Buzdar had earlier said he personally visited the far-flung areas of the province to be aware of the problems being faced by the public, stressing he is the voice of all such areas and not just Dera Ghazi Khan, his hometown.

He said the development of education, irrigation, and health sector is the top priority of the government and it is also working to provide the facility of drinking water to backward areas.

While criticising opposition parties, he said there is mistrust in the ranks of the PDM alliance and predicted that the opposition will backtrack from the proposed long march to Islamabad just as it took a U-turn from the threat of en masse resignations.

Previous article31 more deaths from Covid-19 take nationwide toll to 12,307
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

‘Peaceful citizens must visit places of worships to know each other’

LAHORE: Leaders and scholars from different faiths have visited several mosques, churches, an imambargah and a gurdwara in Lahore, and requested all peaceful citizens to...
Read more
LAHORE

Restaurants, marriage halls continue to violate Covid-19 SOPs

LAHORE: Violations of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in restaurants and wedding halls in the provincial capital have not ceased as owners of the...
Read more
LAHORE

Lahore gets urban forests on Japanese model to fight air pollution

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced the development of 50 urban forests in Lahore based on the Miyawaki model as part of...
Read more
LAHORE

Court to indict Sanaullah in drug case on March 6

LAHORE: A court for Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) in Lahore will indict PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah Khan in a drug case on March...
Read more
LAHORE

Members of Hindu, Sikh communities criticise Vankwani on defaming ETPB

LAHORE: Some members of Hindu and Sikh communities on Thursday criticised Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) President Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, saying the chief had tried...
Read more
LAHORE

Five arrested from outside court for carrying weapons

LAHORE: Five individuals were arrested from outside Lahore sessions court's gate reserved for judges for carrying arms and ammunition. According to the court’s security in-charge,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Turkey says finds bodies of 13 killed by militants in Iraq

ISTANBUL: Turkish soldiers conducting an operation against Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in northern Iraq have found the bodies of 13 kidnapped Turks executed...

Dozens hurt by huge blaze close to Iran-Afghanistan border

Powerful Japan quake sets off landslide, minor injuries

US Senate acquits Trump as Republicans save him in impeachment again

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.