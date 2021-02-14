31 more deaths from Covid-19 take nationwide toll to 12,307

ISLAMABAD: The number of people who have died in Pakistan after contracting the coronavirus rose on Sunday by 31 to 12,307, data showed.

The number of people treated in hospitals for the coronavirus and the number of people in intensive care units (ICUs) continued to decline, it suggested.

According to the latest data by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,404 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Sindh remained the worst-hit province in terms of positive cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Islamabad.

To date, 253,511 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh; 163,833 in Punjab; 69,778 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 42,590 in Islamabad; 18,929 in Balochistan; 9,448 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) and 4,940 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Furthermore, 5,037 individuals lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab; 4,212 in Sindh; 1,991 in KP; 485 in Islamabad; 281 in Azad Kashmir; 199 in Balochistan; and 102 in GB.

Pakistan has so far tested 8,434,098 coronavirus samples with 34,475 of them were tested in the last 24 hours.

525,087 positive patients have completely recovered from the contagious disease across the country whereas 1,702 patients are stated to be in critical condition.