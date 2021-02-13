NATIONAL

PML-N to support PPP’s Gillani in Senate polls

PPP’s candidates from Sindh submit their nomination papers

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has announced to support Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani in the upcoming Senate elections.

The decision was taken after a meeting between PML-N Senior Vice-President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Gillani to hold consultations to field a joint candidate of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Sources said that both the leaders held discussions regarding the nomination papers of Gillani. Two former premiers, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Abbasi acted as proponent and seconder in the candidate’s paper respectively, they added.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the election commission office in Karachi amid submission of nomination papers of PPP’s candidates for Senate. The chief minister was accompanied by Senator Sherry Rehman, Provincial Minister Imtiaz Shaikh and Jameel Soomro.

PPP’s candidates from Sindh, Sherry, Saleem Mandviwala, Taj Haider and Farooq H Naik, submitted their nomination papers to the election commission.

From Punjab, the son-in-law of former premier Raja Pervez Ashraf, Raja Azeemul Haq will contest the Senate elections.

