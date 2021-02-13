NATIONAL

ECP asks FBR, NAB, SBP to verify data of Senate candidates

ECP extends date to file nomination papers

By Monitoring Report

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday directed four institutions to provide it with data of candidates contesting the Senate elections for verification.

According to details, the Ministry of Interior, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have been asked to provide certain documentation for each candidate, so that their eligibility and credibility can be ascertained.

According to local media reports, NAB will provide information regarding a candidate’s history in regards to the law, FBR will look into possible tax evasion, while SBP will confirm if a candidate or any of their family members has defaulted in the past year.

Fue to the ongoing pandemic, the commission will scrutinise the credentials of the candidates through an online process.

The Senate polls are scheduled for March 3. Earlier today, the ECP extended the date to file nomination papers till February 15.

 

Previous articlePML-N to support PPP’s Gillani in Senate polls
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PML-N to support PPP’s Gillani in Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has announced to support Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani in the upcoming Senate elections. The decision was taken...
Read more
NATIONAL

Efforts afoot to ensure transparent Senate polls: Faraz

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that the government is making efforts to ensure transparency in the upcoming Senate...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI, JI issue final lists of Senate candidates

ISLAMABAD: The ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and an opposition party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Saturday issued the final list of their candidates for the...
Read more
LAHORE

Lahore gets urban forests on Japanese model to fight air pollution

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced the development of 50 urban forests in Lahore based on the Miyawaki model as part of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Banning Isa from hearing cases of PM will damage judicial credibility: Maryam

LAHORE: Disapproving of a Supreme Court's order banning Justice Qazi Faez Isa from hearing any case involving Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz...
Read more
NATIONAL

Gillani’s request for vote transfer approved

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday approved a request of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani to transfer his vote from...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Myanmar army hunts protest backers over social media comments

YANGON: Myanmar’s army is hunting for seven well-known supporters of protests against this month’s coup and they face charges over comments on social media...

EU calls on China to reverse ban on BBC World News channel

Lahore gets urban forests on Japanese model to fight air pollution

Banning Isa from hearing cases of PM will damage judicial credibility: Maryam

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.