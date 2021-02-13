ECP asks FBR, NAB, SBP to verify data of Senate candidates

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday directed four institutions to provide it with data of candidates contesting the Senate elections for verification.

According to details, the Ministry of Interior, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have been asked to provide certain documentation for each candidate, so that their eligibility and credibility can be ascertained.

According to local media reports, NAB will provide information regarding a candidate’s history in regards to the law, FBR will look into possible tax evasion, while SBP will confirm if a candidate or any of their family members has defaulted in the past year.

Fue to the ongoing pandemic, the commission will scrutinise the credentials of the candidates through an online process.

The Senate polls are scheduled for March 3. Earlier today, the ECP extended the date to file nomination papers till February 15.