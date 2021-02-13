NATIONAL

Efforts afoot to ensure transparent Senate polls: Faraz

Minister says a transparent electoral system strengthens democratic system in country

By TLTP

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that the government is making efforts to ensure transparency in the upcoming Senate elections.

Talking to the media persons in Peshawar on Saturday, the information minister said that a transparent electoral system strengthens democratic system in the country.

He said the government is trying to bring forward talented and skilled people in politics.

Faraz said the Opposition does not want to abolish the culture of cash from Senate elections, adding that they could not bring transparency in their ten-year term.

He further said opposing open balloting in the Senate elections by the Opposition is beyond understating.

The PTI parliamentarians will vote for its party candidates in the Senate elections, he added.

About the recent video scandal of horse trading, Faraz informed that a committee has been constituted, which will probe the matter in a transparent manner.

He also congratulated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government over the Universal Health Insurance Programme.

