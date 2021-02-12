NATIONAL

PTI to emerge as major political party in Senate elections: Buzdar

The CM says the Opposition is trying to manipulate the Senate elections

By INP

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has asserted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will achieve success in the upcoming Senate elections, adding that it will emerge as a major political party with the blessings of Almighty Allah.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the chief minister emphasised that those who are against open balloting have some internal fears as they were habitual of horse-trading in the past.

Buzdar further said that the Opposition has always opposed political transparency and, now it is trying to manipulate the Senate elections as resistance to the open balloting has exposed the duality of the opposition parties.

“The Opposition should avoid hue and cry over the open balloting issue as its credibility has been completely eroded. In fact, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is meant for ranting and it will continue to bewail till 2023,” concluded the CM.

