NATIONAL

PM approves Nullah Leh project with estimated cost of Rs75 billion

The project would be completed under the model of public-private partnership in two years

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday approved the Nullah Leh project with an estimated cost of Rs75 billion

Besides the construction of expressway on both sides of Nullah Leh under the project, two malls will also be constructed at the state land.

After granting the approval in a meeting, the prime minister directed the concerned to immediately start work on the project, which would be completed under the model of public-private partnership in two years.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Member National Assembly Shafiq Rashid Ahmad and senior officers of concerned departments were present in the meeting, which was also attended by Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr Salman Shah and the provincial chief secretary via video-link.

The premier said that along with the Nullah Leh project, the process of zoning of the related area and changing bye-laws in that respect should be completed in few weeks so that multi-storey buildings and commercial markets could also be constructed on both sides of the expressway.

He further said that since addressing the problems of Rawalpindi was the top priority, the project would prove an important milestone in the transformation of the city.

The prime minister was also briefed in detail about the Rawalpindi Ring Road project during the meeting.

Previous articleMembers of Hindu, Sikh communities criticise Vankwani on defaming ETPB
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

JCSC lauds NCOC’s efforts for containing Covid-19

RAWALPINDI: The Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) on Thursday dilated upon the latest situation of Covid-19 and lauded the services of the National...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rockets fired from Afghanistan leave child martyred, 7 minors hurt

RAWALPINDI: A five-year-old child embraced martyrdom while seven other minors received injuries after terrorists fired five rockets from inside Afghanistan at Bajaur. According to the...
Read more
HEADLINES

SC adjourns presidential reference about Senate elections till Monday

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on the presidential reference seeking an opinion on open balloting for the upcoming Senate elections...
Read more
HEADLINES

IHC disposes of case pertaining to PTV chairman’s appointment

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday termed the appointment of Pakistan Television (PTV) Chairman Naeem Bukhari against the guidelines of Supreme Court...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM tasks three-member committee to probe into video scam through FIA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed an inquiry committee to probe into the video scandal of alleged vote-trading by certain members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistani envoy denounces India for targeting Pakistan in UNSC

UNITED NATIONS: The top Pakistani diplomat pushed back against false Indian claims in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Wednesday regarding the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Hooliganism at IHC

The State exists to protect and secure for the people their basic constitutional rights and for that it creates three pillars, each working within...

Kashmir issue head on

Global warming

Increase salaries

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.