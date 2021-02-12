PM approves Nullah Leh project with estimated cost of Rs75 billion

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday approved the Nullah Leh project with an estimated cost of Rs75 billion

Besides the construction of expressway on both sides of Nullah Leh under the project, two malls will also be constructed at the state land.

After granting the approval in a meeting, the prime minister directed the concerned to immediately start work on the project, which would be completed under the model of public-private partnership in two years.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Member National Assembly Shafiq Rashid Ahmad and senior officers of concerned departments were present in the meeting, which was also attended by Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr Salman Shah and the provincial chief secretary via video-link.

The premier said that along with the Nullah Leh project, the process of zoning of the related area and changing bye-laws in that respect should be completed in few weeks so that multi-storey buildings and commercial markets could also be constructed on both sides of the expressway.

He further said that since addressing the problems of Rawalpindi was the top priority, the project would prove an important milestone in the transformation of the city.

The prime minister was also briefed in detail about the Rawalpindi Ring Road project during the meeting.