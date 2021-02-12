NATIONAL

Sindh cabinet okays 1.4m tonnes wheat procurement target

The provincial cabinet session also approved the purchase of 80pc polypropylene bags and 20pc jute bags

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Thursday fixed wheat procurement target for the province at 1.4 million tonnes.

The provincial cabinet session, chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, also approved the purchase of 80pc polypropylene bags and 20pc jute bags.

Food Minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal informed the cabinet about availability of 0.8 million tonnes of wheat in food department stocks. “Sufficient wheat stock is available with the food department till the new crop,” the minister added.

The provincial cabinet refuted allegations of wheat hoarding against Sindh from the federal officials. “Wheat crisis in the country was caused by the ‘missing six million tonnes’ from the wheat stocks of Punjab,” the cabinet session claimed. “The Centre should avoid holding Sindh responsible for unaccounted wheat stocks in Punjab.”

Previous articlePTI to emerge as major political party in Senate elections: Buzdar
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PTI to emerge as major political party in Senate elections: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has asserted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will achieve success in the upcoming Senate elections, adding that it...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM approves Nullah Leh project with estimated cost of Rs75 billion

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday approved the Nullah Leh project with an estimated cost of Rs75 billion Besides the construction of expressway on both...
Read more
HEADLINES

JCSC lauds NCOC’s efforts for containing Covid-19

RAWALPINDI: The Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) on Thursday dilated upon the latest situation of Covid-19 and lauded the services of the National...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rockets fired from Afghanistan leave child martyred, 7 minors hurt

RAWALPINDI: A five-year-old child embraced martyrdom while seven other minors received injuries after terrorists fired five rockets from inside Afghanistan at Bajaur. According to the...
Read more
HEADLINES

SC adjourns presidential reference about Senate elections till Monday

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on the presidential reference seeking an opinion on open balloting for the upcoming Senate elections...
Read more
HEADLINES

IHC disposes of case pertaining to PTV chairman’s appointment

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday termed the appointment of Pakistan Television (PTV) Chairman Naeem Bukhari against the guidelines of Supreme Court...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Rizwan’s hundred helps Pakistan outlast South Africa

LAHORE: In-form wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan hit a maiden hundred as Pakistan edged out South Africa by three runs in a thrilling last over finish...

JCSC lauds NCOC’s efforts for containing Covid-19

Hooliganism at IHC

Kashmir issue head on

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.