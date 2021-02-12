NATIONAL

Two returning PDM Senators set to get BAP ticket again

Both senators were due to retire next month

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Two Senate members from opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), have tendered resignations before they were set to retire next month.

Senator Sitara Ayaz of Awami National Party (ANP) and National Party’s Dr Ashok Kumar have tendered their resignations to the Senate chairman.

As per sources, both members will run in next month’s Senate elections on ticket of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Before the Senate election, both the members of the upper house submitted their resignations to the Senate chairman.

Sitara Ayaz belongs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) but would be contesting from Balochistan.

Previous articleSindh cabinet okays 1.4m tonnes wheat procurement target
Avatar
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sindh cabinet okays 1.4m tonnes wheat procurement target

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Thursday fixed wheat procurement target for the province at 1.4 million tonnes. The provincial cabinet session, chaired by Chief Minister Syed...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI to emerge as major political party in Senate elections: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has asserted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will achieve success in the upcoming Senate elections, adding that it...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM approves Nullah Leh project with estimated cost of Rs75 billion

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday approved the Nullah Leh project with an estimated cost of Rs75 billion Besides the construction of expressway on both...
Read more
HEADLINES

JCSC lauds NCOC’s efforts for containing Covid-19

RAWALPINDI: The Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) on Thursday dilated upon the latest situation of Covid-19 and lauded the services of the National...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rockets fired from Afghanistan leave child martyred, 7 minors hurt

RAWALPINDI: A five-year-old child embraced martyrdom while seven other minors received injuries after terrorists fired five rockets from inside Afghanistan at Bajaur. According to the...
Read more
HEADLINES

SC adjourns presidential reference about Senate elections till Monday

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on the presidential reference seeking an opinion on open balloting for the upcoming Senate elections...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

LAHORE

Members of Hindu, Sikh communities criticise Vankwani on defaming ETPB

LAHORE: Some members of Hindu and Sikh communities on Thursday criticised Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) President Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, saying the chief had tried...

Rizwan’s hundred helps Pakistan outlast South Africa

JCSC lauds NCOC’s efforts for containing Covid-19

Hooliganism at IHC

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.