Two returning PDM Senators set to get BAP ticket again

ISLAMABAD: Two Senate members from opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), have tendered resignations before they were set to retire next month.

Senator Sitara Ayaz of Awami National Party (ANP) and National Party’s Dr Ashok Kumar have tendered their resignations to the Senate chairman.

As per sources, both members will run in next month’s Senate elections on ticket of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Before the Senate election, both the members of the upper house submitted their resignations to the Senate chairman.

Sitara Ayaz belongs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) but would be contesting from Balochistan.