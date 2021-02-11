Low-cost housing scheme to benefit the poor: President Alvi

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Prime Minister’s low-cost housing scheme will enormously benefit the underprivileged community of the country.

The president stated this at a briefing given by Akhuwat Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib on Wednesday.

The president said that the scheme will not only generate economic activities but also provide houses to the low strata of the society at affordable cost.

Dr Saqib briefed the meeting about the progress made by Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance with regard to construction of low-cost houses.

Separately, President Alvi has underlined the need for developing a national communication strategy to create awareness among people about drug abuse and mental health. The president made these remarks while chairing a meeting on drug abuse and mental health on Wednesday.

He said that priority should be given to eradication of drugs from society so as to save the young generation from this menace. He also said that the media and educational institutions should play a vital role in creating awareness regarding drug abuse and mental health by organizing seminars and debates. “Our parents and teachers have key roles to play in discouraging the use of narcotics,” said the President.