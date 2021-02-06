Fawad proposes PDM parties merge to form new political party

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday suggested that opposition parties part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to merge into a new political party and to contest the upcoming local government elections.

While speaking to the media in Lahore, Chaudhry added that the alliance should convert into a political party with PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as their leader.

He said that the PDM should contest elections as one political party to achieve “some semblance of a national colour because separately they don’t have the ability”, further adding that all opposition parties had become region-specific parties instead of national entities.

The federal minister opined that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had “destroyed the party in a way even [General] Ziaul Haq couldn’t”.

Earlier on Thursday, opposition parties of the alliance against the incumbent government in it would contest the upcoming Senate elections jointly.