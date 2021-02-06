NATIONAL

Fawad proposes PDM parties merge to form new political party

Chaudhry says alliance should pick chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as leader of new political party

By Monitoring Report

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday suggested that opposition parties part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to merge into a new political party and to contest the upcoming local government elections.

While speaking to the media in Lahore, Chaudhry added that the alliance should convert into a political party with PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as their leader.

- Advertisement -

He said that the PDM should contest elections as one political party to achieve “some semblance of a national colour because separately they don’t have the ability”, further adding that all opposition parties had become region-specific parties instead of national entities.

The federal minister opined that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had “destroyed the party in a way even [General] Ziaul Haq couldn’t”.

Earlier on Thursday, opposition parties of the alliance against the incumbent government in it would contest the upcoming Senate elections jointly.

 

 

Previous articleAli Sadpara, 2 others reported missing on K2 expedition
Next articleJudges barred from sharing professional content on social media
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

President issues ordinance for Senate polls through open ballot

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday issued the Election (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, under which the upcoming Senate elections will be held through an open...
Read more
NATIONAL

UN recognises threat to Pakistan posed by Afghanistan-based TTP, JuA terrorists

NEW YORK: A new United Nations’ (UN) report has acknowledged the action taken by the Pakistani government against individuals engaged in terrorist activities, saying terror...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal vows to stop govt from holding open ballot Senate elections

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday vowed to not let the government "violate the sanctity" of the secret ballot in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Judges barred from sharing professional content on social media

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Judge Muhammad Qasim Khan on Saturday ordered the district judiciary to stop spreading content with reference to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ali Sadpara, 2 others reported missing on K2 expedition

Ali Sadpara and two other team members, who are on an expedition to conquer K2 during the winter, remain missing as of Saturday as...
Read more
NATIONAL

Akbar rejects PML-N’s ‘premature victory’ claim in UK tabloid defamation case

ISLAMABAD: Special Adviser to PM on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Saturday rejected "premature claims" of victory put forward by Pakistan Muslim...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Fawad proposes PDM parties merge to form new political party

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday suggested that opposition parties part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to merge...

Ali Sadpara, 2 others reported missing on K2 expedition

Akbar rejects PML-N’s ‘premature victory’ claim in UK tabloid defamation case

LB polls to cost Rs18 billion, ECP secretary says

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.