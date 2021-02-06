Judges barred from sharing professional content on social media

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Judge Muhammad Qasim Khan on Saturday ordered the district judiciary to stop spreading content with reference to judiciary through their social media.

In this regard, a notification issued on Saturday stated, “While observing the prevailing practice in district judiciary where the judges use WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook etc to spread messages which are against the ethics, dignity and code of conduct of judicial officers, are directed to stop.”

LHC Chief Justice (CJ) Judge Muhammad Qasim Khan said that the action was taken in order to prevent the spread of unethical and unconfirmed information by the judiciary through social media.

“Such messages are spread and displayed in print and electronic media without any proof of credibility of said messages and no judicial officer should be doing so through any of the above mentioned [social media] means, especially with reference to judiciary,” the notice added.