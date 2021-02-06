NATIONAL

Judges barred from sharing professional content on social media

By Monitoring Report

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Judge Muhammad Qasim Khan on Saturday ordered the district judiciary to stop spreading content with reference to judiciary through their social media.

In this regard, a notification issued on Saturday stated, “While observing the prevailing practice in district judiciary where the judges use WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook etc to spread messages which are against the ethics, dignity and code of conduct of judicial officers, are directed to stop.”

- Advertisement -

LHC Chief Justice (CJ) Judge Muhammad Qasim Khan said that the action was taken in order to prevent the spread of unethical and unconfirmed information by the judiciary through social media.

“Such messages are spread and displayed in print and electronic media without any proof of credibility of said messages and no judicial officer should be doing so through any of the above mentioned [social media] means, especially with reference to judiciary,” the notice added.

Previous articleFawad proposes PDM parties merge to form new political party
Next articleBilawal vows to stop govt from holding open ballot Senate elections
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

UN recognises threat to Pakistan posed by Afghanistan-based TTP, JuA terrorists

NEW YORK: A new United Nations’ (UN) report has acknowledged the action taken by the Pakistani government against individuals engaged in terrorist activities, saying terror...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal vows to stop govt from holding open ballot Senate elections

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday vowed to not let the government "violate the sanctity" of the secret ballot in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad proposes PDM parties merge to form new political party

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday suggested that opposition parties part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to merge...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ali Sadpara, 2 others reported missing on K2 expedition

Ali Sadpara and two other team members, who are on an expedition to conquer K2 during the winter, remain missing as of Saturday as...
Read more
NATIONAL

Akbar rejects PML-N’s ‘premature victory’ claim in UK tabloid defamation case

ISLAMABAD: Special Adviser to PM on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Saturday rejected "premature claims" of victory put forward by Pakistan Muslim...
Read more
NATIONAL

LB polls to cost Rs18 billion, ECP secretary says

ISLAMABAD: The local bodies (LB) elections will cost Rs18 billion to the national exchequer, the secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Ali Sadpara, 2 others reported missing on K2 expedition

Ali Sadpara and two other team members, who are on an expedition to conquer K2 during the winter, remain missing as of Saturday as...

Akbar rejects PML-N’s ‘premature victory’ claim in UK tabloid defamation case

LB polls to cost Rs18 billion, ECP secretary says

Church leaders urge govt to act against blasphemy law misuse

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.