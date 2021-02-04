CITY

NAB chief okays reference against PPP leader

By INP

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday decided to file a reference against former Sindh minister Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Jam Khan Shoro for his alleged involvement in corrupt practices.

Shoro is facing allegations of illegally allotting 19 plots of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) worth Rs1 billion.

In addition, he is accused of occupying state land in the Qasimabad area of Hyderabad district through misuse of authority, causing a loss of about Rs5 billion to the national exchequer.

During a hearing on Thursday, a NAB prosecutor informed the Sindh High Court (SHC) that the reference sent to NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has been approved.

At this, the court asked how much more time the NAB required to file the case? “The reference would be filed within three weeks”, the lawyer replied.

Subsequently, the court extended the pre-arrest bail of Shoro and others accused in the case until March 10.

