China Cultural Centre to host online celebration of Chinese New Year

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: As year 2021 marks the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, the China Cultural Centre (CCC) in Pakistan will host a series of online cultural activities to celebrate the significant event as well as upcoming Chinese New Year.

The Spring Festival, which is also known as Chinese New Year according to the lunar calendar, is held by the Chinese as their most important festival and it has a history of over 4,000 years.

It is an occasion on which people pray for a good harvest, celebrate and enjoy themselves.

During the festival, Han Chinese and many of China’s other ethnic groups hold a variety of distinctive celebrations to welcome the new year.

The Spring Festival of 2021 is on February 12.

Mian Abrar
