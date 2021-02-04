NATIONAL

Balochistan CM seeks effective mechanism to follow up CPEC projects

CM says provision of employment opportunities to youth should be ensured

By Staff Report

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has stressed the need to form an effective mechanism to follow up the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The chief minister said this during a meeting with CPEC Authority Chairman Lieutenant General (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Wednesday.

The progress on CPEC-related projects and some other issues of mutual interest came under discussion in the meeting.

The chief minister said that provision of employment opportunities to the youth of the province in CPEC projects should be ensured.

Talking on the occasion, Bajwa said that the CPEC project has significance for the stability of the national economy.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jam Kamal, while addressing a ceremony where the federal and Balochistan governments signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on joint venture of Gwadar Shipyard, said the shipyard project would help in enhancing financial status and development of the province in future.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal said that the capacity of Gwadar Shipyard, which would be much greater than Karachi Shipyard, would be significant for improvement in the economy of Balochistan.

Zubaida added that professional training would be provided to youth of Balochistan in Gwadar Institute and Karachi Shipyard to enable them to work outside the country and a workshop will be established in Gwadar for repairing ships.

Staff Report

