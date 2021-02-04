CITY

KP govt prepares projects without feasibility, field inspection

The guidelines of the KP Planning and Development Department for development programmes were also completely ignored in the proposal

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has formulated Rs2.7 billion projects for tribal districts without feasibility report and field visits.

According to sources, under the Accelerated Development Programme (ADP) for tribal districts, three projects were submitted by the district administration of Dera Ismail Khan to the Directorate General of Local Governments. The total cost of the projects is Rs.2.7 billion, including Rs900 million for clean water supply in tribal districts, Rs900 million for construction of drains and streets in a sub-division and Rs90 million for rural roads leading to tribal districts.

In a letter sent to the directorate by the district administration of Dera Ismail Khan, it was mentioned that neither a single field visit was made nor a feasibility report for the three projects was prepared. The guidelines of the KP Planning and Development Department for the development programme were also completely ignored in the proposal.

According to the district administration, a local government officer was repeatedly directed to provide details and all documents of the projects but the official remained silent and used delaying tactics.

However, the district administration later requested the directorate to return the proposal of projects so that the projects can be formulated as per the instructions of the Planning and Development Department.

Previous articleBuzdar directs to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with zeal
Avatar
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Muqam gets one-time exemption in NAB case

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday allowed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) President Ameer Muqam one-time exemption from appearance...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan’s Charlie Chaplin aims to raise a smile in bleak times

PESHAWAR: In the bustling city of Peshawar, a man in a bowtie, bowler hat, and carrying a cane flamboyantly weaves through busy traffic, narrowly...
Read more
PESHAWAR

Four injured in gas explosion in Peshawar

The Peshawar police on Sunday said that four people have been injured after a gas pipeline exploded in a bakery in city’s Barisko area....
Read more
PESHAWAR

Six arrested for travelling on fake Covid-19 certificates

PESHAWAR: Authorities detained six passengers on charges of attempting to travel abroad on fake negative coronavirus certificates, reports said Sunday. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP proposes to hold LB elections in September

PESHAWAR: Following in the footsteps of the Punjab government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has assured the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of holding local bodies...
Read more
PESHAWAR

CTD foils terror plan

BANNU: The counter-terrorism department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Saturday foiled a terrorist attack attempt as it recovered a large cache of arms...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Malnutrition, a major problem

Malnutrition is the conditioning of unhealthy food in living organisms in which people are suffering a lot. It is a fact that the majority...

Sea intrusion

Skilled man power

General Bajwa’s message to the world

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.