KP govt prepares projects without feasibility, field inspection

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has formulated Rs2.7 billion projects for tribal districts without feasibility report and field visits.

According to sources, under the Accelerated Development Programme (ADP) for tribal districts, three projects were submitted by the district administration of Dera Ismail Khan to the Directorate General of Local Governments. The total cost of the projects is Rs.2.7 billion, including Rs900 million for clean water supply in tribal districts, Rs900 million for construction of drains and streets in a sub-division and Rs90 million for rural roads leading to tribal districts.

In a letter sent to the directorate by the district administration of Dera Ismail Khan, it was mentioned that neither a single field visit was made nor a feasibility report for the three projects was prepared. The guidelines of the KP Planning and Development Department for the development programme were also completely ignored in the proposal.

According to the district administration, a local government officer was repeatedly directed to provide details and all documents of the projects but the official remained silent and used delaying tactics.

However, the district administration later requested the directorate to return the proposal of projects so that the projects can be formulated as per the instructions of the Planning and Development Department.