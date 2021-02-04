NATIONAL

Buzdar directs to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with zeal

CM says whole nation would express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

By APP

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed that Kashmir Solidarity Day be observed with full zeal, fervour and devotion.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he appealed to the citizens to actively participate in congregations and rallies to be held on this day while following standard operating procedures (SOPs) for coronavirus.

A host of functions will be held in the province to commemorate the Kashmir Solidarity Day to give a strong message to the Indian government and global community that Kashmir belonged to Pakistan, the chief minister added.

The CM said that the whole nation would express its complete solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren on February 5 (tomorrow) that oppressed Kashmiris were not alone in their struggle for freedom.

A strong voice would be raised against Indian oppression and brutalities as 220 million people firmly stand with Kashmiris, the chief minister said.

The wickedness and brutality of the [Indian Prime Minister] Narendra Modi regime has been fully exposed before the world and India could not retain its illegal occupation over occupied Jammu and Kashmir any longer, he concluded.

