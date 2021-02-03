HEADLINES

PIA to continue bringing back Pakistanis from Saudi Arabia

Prior to the ban, PIA flights were operating as usual from Sialkot to Dammam

By TLTP

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has said that it will continue flights to bring back passengers from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan.
A spokesperson of the national carrier said this in a statement that came after Saudi Arabia announced again a ban from Wednesday on the arrival of passengers from 20 countries, including Pakistan.
It has been imposed in the wake of a new wave of coronavirus, the spokesperson said, adding that this means no passenger will be able to travel from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia.
Prior to the ban, PIA flights were operating as usual from Sialkot to Dammam, Multan to Madina and Islamabad to Riyadh. The ban by Saudi Arabia excludes diplomats, Saudi citizens, medical practitioners and their families.
The temporary ban includes people arriving from Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States of America, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Lebanon, Egypt, India, and Japan.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued a written order to the airlines operating in Saudi Arabia which notified the temporary suspension of entry from 20 countries. It stated that the travel restrictions will also be applied to those passengers who have passed through the aforementioned countries during 14 days preceding the request to enter Saudi Arabia.

Previous articleFreedom of expression overriding priority of govt: Faraz
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Freedom of expression overriding priority of govt: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that the overriding priority of the current government under the leadership of...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM orders dissolution of market committees in Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday decided to immediately dissolve existing market committees in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, besides issuing directions for implementation of...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM reaffirms commitment to expand Pak-Egypt ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed the commitment to expand Pakistan-Egypt relations in diverse fields, including high-level exchanges, trade and economic cooperation, and education...
Read more
HEADLINES

LHC issues notice to NAB on Hamza’s bail plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition of Opposition Leader in the...
Read more
HEADLINES

IHC confirms Zardari’s bail in Rs8.3bn suspicious transaction case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday confirmed interim bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari in a case of about Rs8.3 billion suspicious...
Read more
HEADLINES

IHC asks Khawaja Asif to approach NA speaker for production orders

ISLAMABAD: Refusing again to interfere in political matters, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday excused itself from issuing production orders for Khawaja Asif and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Skilled man power

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stressing on the importance of vocational training and skilled manpower in socio-economic development directed the federal and provincial...

General Bajwa’s message to the world

Missing persons

Restoration of constitutional vision and democracy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.