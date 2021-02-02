NATIONAL

SC reverses PHC order to NAB to probe Peshawar BRT

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed a 2018 order of Peshawar High Court (PHC) directing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate claimed irregularities in the construction of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

In July 2018, the high court ordered the anti-graft agency to probe the “shady” project, observing that the project was initially projected to cost Rs49.3 billion but the figure eventually soared to Rs67.9 billion.

Subsequently, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government challenged the verdict in the Supreme Court to stop the probe.

in its detailed verdict, the PHC observed the project was awarded to a firm that was blacklisted in another province, and that the project stood incomplete as of June 24, 2018.

“The delay, the contract awarding process, feasibility and all the issues relating to the Peshawar Sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Corridor (BRT) Project are all shady and shaky,” the verdict read.

