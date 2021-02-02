SHC moved against CSS 2019 result

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday directed the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) chairperson to submit a response on a petition seeking to annul the result of the 2019 Central Superior Services (CSS) examination.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, questioned why the exam was not held afresh when a paper got leaked? He directed the FPSC chairperson to furnish his reply by the next hearing.

The petitioner’s counsel stated that the exam was not held in a transparent manner as it was marred by accusations of irregularities, including the leaking of papers.

He said an FIR of the paper leak was also lodged and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) confirmed during its investigation that the paper was in fact leaked.

He added FPSC officials were also arrested on charges of leaking the question paper.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to cancel the result of the CSS 2019 exam and issue directives for the authorities concerned to hold the examination afresh.