PDM gained nothing but embarrassment, humiliation: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the futile agitation of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has died down and the Opposition gained nothing but embarrassment and humiliation.

In a statement on Sunday, the chief minister mentioned that politics of deceit and falsehoods do not continue long, saying that the unnatural alliance of the opposition parties is fast moving towards its logical end.

These elements have totally ignored national interest while the people have also rejected all those, who interrupted the development journey, he added.

The CM regretted that the opposition tried to block development journeys at every occasion, adding that the government will continue to move forward despite difficult circumstances.

“The nation will never forget the irresponsible behaviour of the Opposition as the PDM has met its logical end,” he further said.

“The unnatural association of 11 heterogeneous parties could not last even for 11 months. The PDM should reconsider its negative behaviour as it lacks perspicacity and statesmanship. The opposition has no regard for public lives as it is following a dual policy.”

Buzdar maintained the PDM would continue to face defeats as looters have no significance before the immaculate character and statesmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who will move the country forward.

He declared the politics of development will continue, adding that PDM’s politics of resignations has been badly exposed. He advised the opposition to take rest till 2023 as every conspiracy against the PTI government has been foiled by the people.

“The negative tactics of the Opposition will not be tolerated in the journey of development while people have full trust over the leadership of PM Imran,” the CM said.

Separately, the chief minister expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of veteran actress Neelo Begum and extended sympathies to her son Shaan and other family members.

The CM said that Neelo had enjoyed a unique status in the field of acting and performed several memorable roles.

“Her performance in film ‘Zarqa’ was remarkable and her death has ended a golden era of the film industry,” said the chief minister.