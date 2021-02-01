Sindh CNG stations to remain closed for three days

KARACHI: All the compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across Sindh will remain closed from 72 hours from Monday (today) morning to Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) said that gas filling stations will remain shut for 72 hours from 8:00am on Monday (today) till 8:00am on Thursday across the province. “A notification regarding the closure has been issued,” he added.

The country faces a shortfall of gas in winter, forcing the government to cut gas supply to CNG stations and industries, while domestic consumers are supplied gas on priority.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar had said the country is facing a dramatic decline in domestic gas production this year, adding that the government has suspended gas supply to CNG stations but domestic consumers will be given priority.