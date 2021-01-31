CITY

Six arrested for travelling on fake Covid-19 certificates

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Authorities detained six passengers on charges of attempting to travel abroad on fake negative coronavirus certificates, reports said Sunday.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s health department conducted an operation at the Bacha Khan Airport, Peshawar during which the persons were apprehended.

The PCAA had issued standard operating procedures (SOP)s for international passengers travelling through chartered and private flights.

As per the issued guidelines, the completion of the international passenger health declaration form by passengers or guardians will be the airline’s responsibility.

The guidelines said the passenger will be scanned through thermal devices for coronavirus before boarding.

Moreover, passengers were urged to wear masks and follow social distancing, in case of any apparent symptoms, they are to inform the cabin crew immediately.

In March, the government shut the country’s land borders and limited international flights, discouraging large gatherings to try to halt the spread of the coronavirus before returning to normal in August.

