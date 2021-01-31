CPI, core inflation lower than time of PTI govt formation: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said the government’s efforts were coming to fruition as both the consumer price index (CPI) and core inflation had been moved lower than the time of government’s formation.

“More good news on the economic front. Consumer price index & core inflation are both now lower than when our government was formed,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

PM Imran stated that he had instructed his economic team to stay vigilant and ensure that inflation stayed under control.

Planning Minister Asad Umar also said on Twitter that January inflation was down to 5.7 per cent while core inflation was at 5.4 per cent.

In July 2018, prior to the PTI government’s formation, CPI was 5.8% and core inflation was 7.6%.

Earlier this week, during the launch of Rs18 billion development projects in Sahiwal, the premier had said that the government was determined to uplift the under-developed areas of the country.

PM Imran had said that Sahiwal would be provided best facilities in the fields of health, education, road infrastructure and social welfare.

He had announced that every household across Punjab would get health insurance worth Rs0.7 million by December 2021.

He had added that the inauguration of a Rs400 million sewerage plant in Sahiwal would provide wastewater treatment, wherein the purified water would then be diverted towards irrigation of the adjoining forest area.

Prime Minister Imran had said that reforestation was a priority of the government, adding that the Billion Trees Tsunami project was in full swing.

He had said that the upcoming local government system would ensure power devolution and result in providing facilities to people at their doorsteps.

The premier had also stressed that the socio-welfare state of Medina was based on the principles of justice and equality for all.

PM Imran had maintained that the government would introduce uniform educational syllabus across the country, which would mainstream all students especially those from a poor background.

He had said that the Ehsaas programme worked as a safety net for underdeveloped people, ensuring their free health, education and employment opportunities.

Earlier this month, the prime minister had appreciated Pakistani exporters for their role in increasing the country’s exports.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister had revealed that the country’s exports had registered a growth of 18% over the previous year.

“Congratulations to all the exporters on achieving record exports in Dec 2020 with a growth of 18 % over the previous year. Well done & keep up this trend,” he had said on Twitter.