HEADLINES

FM denies handing over Pearl murder accused to US

FM says he told Blinken that 'our courts are independent'

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi clarified on Sunday that Islamabad is not handing over the prime suspect in US journalist Daniel Pearl murder case to Washington.

The foreign minister said this while commenting on reports doing rounds in Islamabad after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered to prosecute British-born accused Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh in the US for his “horrific crimes against an American citizen” during a telephone conversation with him on Friday.

“Reports regarding handing over of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh to the US are baseless,” a private TV channel cited the foreign minister as saying.

“I spoke to the US secretary of state, who expressed his concern over the Supreme Court judgement,” he said while referring to the acquittal of all the four accused including Sheikh by the apex court on Thursday. “I told him [Blinken] that our courts are independent,” he said.

However, Qureshi added that the government has filed a review petition against Sheikh’s acquittal, which will be heard on Monday by the same court. Pearl’s parents have also announced joining the review proceedings.

Pearl, a former South Asia bureau chief of the Wall Street Journal, was kidnapped in January 2002 and killed after a month in Karachi. His dismembered body was found on the outskirts of the port city four months after his disappearance. In June 2002, an anti-terrorism court sentenced Sheikh to death and the other three to life imprisonment.

However, nearly 18 years after their conviction, first the Sindh High Court in April last year, and then the Supreme Court acquitted all the defendants, declaring that the prosecution had failed to prove the case against them.

On Thursday, Blinken said in a statement that the US is “deeply concerned” by the Supreme Court’s decision to acquit those involved in Pearl’s kidnapping and murder. He noted that Sheikh was indicted in the US in 2002 for hostage-taking and conspiracy to commit hostage-taking, as well as the 1994 kidnapping of another US citizen in India.

The court’s decision is an affront to terrorism victims everywhere, including in Pakistan, he said, adding that the US expects the Pakistani government to expeditiously review its legal options to ensure justice is served.

“We are also prepared to prosecute Sheikh in the United States for his horrific crimes against an American citizen. We are committed to securing justice for Daniel Pearl’s family and holding terrorists accountable,” he said.

In 2011, an investigative report by Georgetown University in the US claimed that Sheikh and the other three accused had been wrongly convicted for Pearl’s murder.

The investigation led by Pearl’s colleague Asra Nomani, who had accompanied him during his Pakistan visit, claimed that the actual man behind his abduction and beheading was Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, the self-proclaimed mastermind of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US in 2001.

Khalid Sheikh, who was arrested by Pakistani security forces and handed over to the US in 2003, is currently awaiting trial at the US base in Guantanamo Bay.

Previous articlePresident lists 10 books for people to pay heed to
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

President lists 10 books for people to pay heed to

ISLAMABAD:: President Dr Arif Alvi has called for the promotion of book reading culture to enhance knowledge and suppress biases. In a video message on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Former Chinese ambassador lauds Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: China's former defence attache in South Asian countries, Cheng Xizhong has said that Pakistan's diplomatic efforts on Kashmir issue have achieved remarkable results. In...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt retrieves Rs 210 billion from land grabbers; 36 belonged to PML-N: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Sunday unveiled that the government had recovered Rs210 billion from...
Read more
HEADLINES

Osama bin Laden used to finance, support Nawaz Sharif, reveals former ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States Abida Hussain has said that Osama Bin Laden had supported and funded former prime minister Nawaz...
Read more
HEADLINES

NADRA reverses 240 promotions on directives from interior minister

Acting on the orders of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has reversed the promotions of 240 persons...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM Imran to answer public’s questions tomorrow at 4pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in lieu of keeping his promise to be answerable to the people, will be taking calls from the public on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

WHO team visits Wuhan market where first Covid infections detected

WUHAN: A World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of Covid-19 visited Huanan market on Sunday, the now-shuttered wholesale seafood centre in the...

Russia detains over 2,700 at protests against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Venus crushes Rus to set up Kvitova showdown in Yarra Valley Classic

Man City move three points clear as Man United draw at Arsenal

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.