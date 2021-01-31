President lists 10 books for people to pay heed to

ISLAMABAD:: President Dr Arif Alvi has called for the promotion of book reading culture to enhance knowledge and suppress biases.

In a video message on Sunday, sharing his best 10 reads of 2020, the president said that he studies books on current affairs and computer sciences and tries to disseminate his knowledge to the masses through his speeches. He said the people should also read the useful material of their choice.

“With the number of books that I read annually, I prepare a list for my friends of top ten books I like and recommend those to them,” President Alvi said in the video. “I’ve read a lot of them, but like last year, I will let you know the ten books you should read this year.”

His favourite book was about the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by Meraj Mohiuddin. “He has penned down this book beautifully,” President Alvi asserted in the video. The second book he singles out is what he says is rather difficult.

“Capital and Ideology by Thomas Piketty is a very important book. The first book by the same author is Capital in the 21st Century. I read that during my time at the assembly. This author brilliantly showcases the growing differences between the classes in the world,” he recalled, adding he tends to highlight and underline the important bits from the book as well.

The third book President Alvi named was based on the sub-continent history, Anarchy by William Dalrymple. “This book tells us the correct account of the happenings of events when the British entered united India,” he continued

Jared Diamond’s Upheaval also gets a mention. “The book focuses on how nations can grow and work towards betterment. It also tells us how nations can tackle the crisis – the story gives an example of Finland as well,” he added.

The president’s other favourite was Why Nations Fail by Daron Acemoglu and James A Robinson.

The other five books recommended by President Alvi are: The Metric Society by Steffen Mau; The Big Picture by Sean M Carroll; Life 3.0 by Max Tegmark, Superintelligent by Nick Bostrom; and The Art of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

He also went on to name a few more books he has been reading including reads on the current unrest in India, a few by Pakistani authors and a book by the former US president.