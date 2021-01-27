NATIONAL

PML-N will contest Senate polls to stop PTI from securing majority: Iqbal

Speaking to media outside an accountability court in Islamabad, he said the PML-N did not believe in "leaving the field open for the PTI"

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Days after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) announced to take part in the upcoming Senate elections, senior party leader Ahsan Iqbal said the party will do so to restrain the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government from securing a supermajority in the House.

Speaking to media outside an accountability court in Islamabad, the former minister said the PML-N does not believe in “leaving the field open for the PTI”.

He observed if the PML-N did not contest elections, the government will obtain a two-thirds majority and “change the face of the Constitution.”

“[PML-N] will take part in Senate elections and will stop the PTI from obtaining a two-thirds majority,” he said, claiming if the PTI managed to secure the majority, it may do away with the 18th Amendment and impose a presidential system on the country.

“They [PTI] can take the country towards a presidential system,” he claimed. “We will take part in the Senate [elections] as the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) central point is to stop the government’s conspiracies.”

He said the PDM had obtained success in its endeavours against the government, alleging the prime minister’s panicked state was proof of their success.

Iqbal warned a “decisive long march” to Islamabad from the PDM platform will sweep away the government when the time comes.

“Every minister of the PTI is involved in the worse form of corruption,” he said. “Be it the sugar, wheat, or utility store corruption. Each minister, on the one hand, talks about honesty and on the other hand, is busy looting the country.”

The former minister said NAB was a “one-eyed body”, adding that it was looking the other way when it came to the ruling party’s corruption.

Iqbal rejected a minister’s claim of him embezzling Rs70 billion from China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, adding whatever money that contractors had received from Chinese companies, was paid directly to the contractors.

“It is due to these irresponsible statements that the CPEC has become controversial around the world,” he said.

Iqbal said the PTI government had taken more loans so far than the five years of PML-N government, adding the incumbent government still had not executed any development projects.

