Pakistan Railways faces a loss of up to Rs130m after ticket systems crash

The issue has created a distressing situation for the passengers, some of whom have ended up in a scuffle or have been forced to travel without a ticket

By News Desk

After the ticket reservation system for Pakistan Railways broke down, the ministry is at risk of facing a loss of up to Rs130 million, it emerged on Wednesday.

According to details, the issue has not been rectified as of the time of filling and has now persisted for over 24 hours.  There so far has been no official word on the situation.

The issue has created a distressing situation for the passengers, some of whom have ended up in a scuffle or have been forced to travel without a ticket.

Earlier on January 23, Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati had said that the government has devised a strategy to bring the Pakistan Railways out from losses.

He said that the department will seek experts’ opinion with regard to upgrading the basic structure of Pakistan Railway, adding that it is the government’s topmost priority to provide suitable working facilities to the employees of the railways’ department.

Swati asked the workers’ union to work for the development of railways and avoid what he called “blackmailing the officers” for personal gains. “Hopefully, the workers will get more facilities, such as buildings, hospitals, and educational institutions, in the near future,” he added.

Swati said that railways’ assets would not be sold, vowing that illegally occupied lands of railways would be retrieved at the earliest.

