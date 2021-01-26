Sindh CM says he’s not answerable to the PM

Days after a spat with Federal Minister for Shipping and Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Monday that he is not answerable to anyone except the Sindh Assembly, not even the prime minister, because he has been elected to the post by the provincial legislature.

Addressing a ceremony, the provincial chief executive said, “According to the Constitution, I am answerable to the Sindh Provincial Assembly and to no one else, not [even] to the prime minister.”

“The Sindh Provincial Assembly elected me and I am answerable to them and I will answer them,” he added.

On January 16, during a session of the Karachi Transformation Committee, Murad and Zaidi had a tense exchange when CM Murad had allegedly responded to the federal minister’s questioning with “I am not answerable to you” thrice. Both of them sought Prime Minister Imran Khan’s intervention through letters which were later posted on Twitter by Zaidi.