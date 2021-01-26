Sindh approves Rs4bn for rain affectees

The Sindh cabinet on Tuesday approved over Rs4 billion grant for the affectees of rains.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and attended by the provincial ministers, advisors, chief secretary and other concerned officials.

The CM constituted a three-member committee, comprising representatives of board of revenue, finance and administration department, and directed the committee to ensure smooth distribution of money to rain affectees within 15 days.

The amount approved for the rain affectees would be transferred to the deserving people through mobile banking.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also approved the construction of an anti-encroachment police station in Tharparkar. An amount of Rs3.2 million was allocated for the establishment of the police station, from which a pickup, motorcycles and furniture would be purchased.