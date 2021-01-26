NATIONAL

AJK president terms India a fascist, undemocratic state

Masood says India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and its recent actions are not acceptable to the people of Kashmir

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has asserted that India is neither secular nor democratic but a fascist state, saying India’s hegemonic designs are serious threats to peace and security of not only neighbouring countries but the whole of South Asian region.

“India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and its recent actions are not acceptable to the people of Kashmir and they are determined to continue their struggle till the return of the last Indian soldier,” he said while addressing a meeting at a university in AJK on Tuesday, which the Kashmiri people observed as the Black Day.

He said that the Kashmiri people on both sides of the Line of Control, Pakistan and across the world observed Black Day because the carnage of Kashmiri people, which India had started immediately after its independence, still continues.

The AJK president added that all Indian actions, including the occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and depriving the Kashmiri people of their freedom, are a clear proof of India’s being a fascist and settler-colonial state. “India, which falsely claims to be the biggest democracy of the world, is busy in massacring the Kashmiri people in the occupied territory for their democratic demands of freedom, right to self-determination, fundamental human rights and civil liberties,” he added.

Masood called upon the international community, particularly the United Nations and other human rights organisations, to take immediate notice of the unlawful and immoral acts in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and play their role for a solution to the long-standing Kashmir issue and cessation of the genocide of the Kashmiri Muslims.

Declaring the university as an asset of knowledge for Jammu and Kashmir, he expressed the hope that Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Abdul Hameed will soon achieve the target of building a permanent campus of the university, get financial resources, and hire qualified faculty for the university in order to put it on the track of development.

Previous articleNaya Pakistan Apartments project: LDA to seek approval of rules from Punjab cabinet
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PM to address public rally in Kotli on Feb 5

Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to address a public rally in Kotli on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day (February 5). According to a...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM summons details of under-trial cases in international courts

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday took notice of under-trial pending cases in international courts and summoned details of cases from authorities concerned. According to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Renowned poet Dr Rehan Azmi passes away

Renowned poet Dr Rehan Azmi passed away on Tuesday at the age of 63 after a long illness. Dr Azmi had been ill for a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Our responsibility to conduct transparent inquiry into Broadsheet, says Faraz

Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz has said that is a good thing that the Broadsheet LLC scandal has become so popular, adding that the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan reduces vulnerability to climate change by three points

ISLAMABAD: The efforts of the government to protect the environment seem to have borne fruit as Pakistan has succeeded to reduce its vulnerability to climate...
Read more
HEADLINES

Kashmiris observe black day on Indian Republic Day

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over observed the Indian Republic Day as Black Day on Tuesday...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Lack of gas supply 

Winter has become colder for Pakistanis as people are not able to use heaters or stoves because of gas load shedding. The government failed...

PM to address public rally in Kotli on Feb 5

Cost of the Afghan War

PM summons details of under-trial cases in international courts

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.