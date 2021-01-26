AJK president terms India a fascist, undemocratic state

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has asserted that India is neither secular nor democratic but a fascist state, saying India’s hegemonic designs are serious threats to peace and security of not only neighbouring countries but the whole of South Asian region.

“India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and its recent actions are not acceptable to the people of Kashmir and they are determined to continue their struggle till the return of the last Indian soldier,” he said while addressing a meeting at a university in AJK on Tuesday, which the Kashmiri people observed as the Black Day.

He said that the Kashmiri people on both sides of the Line of Control, Pakistan and across the world observed Black Day because the carnage of Kashmiri people, which India had started immediately after its independence, still continues.

The AJK president added that all Indian actions, including the occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and depriving the Kashmiri people of their freedom, are a clear proof of India’s being a fascist and settler-colonial state. “India, which falsely claims to be the biggest democracy of the world, is busy in massacring the Kashmiri people in the occupied territory for their democratic demands of freedom, right to self-determination, fundamental human rights and civil liberties,” he added.

Masood called upon the international community, particularly the United Nations and other human rights organisations, to take immediate notice of the unlawful and immoral acts in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and play their role for a solution to the long-standing Kashmir issue and cessation of the genocide of the Kashmiri Muslims.

Declaring the university as an asset of knowledge for Jammu and Kashmir, he expressed the hope that Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Abdul Hameed will soon achieve the target of building a permanent campus of the university, get financial resources, and hire qualified faculty for the university in order to put it on the track of development.