Rights bodies, media exposing Indian oppression in held Kashmir: Qureshi

He said minorities feel unsafe in India, adding that instead of democracy 'black laws are being imposed in the neighbouring country'

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday international human rights organisations and the media were exposing Indian oppression in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a statement, the foreign minister said that India’s Republic Day — being celebrated today to commemorate the day the Indian constitution came into effect — is being observed as a “Black Day” by Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) across the world.

Through the observance of Black Day, the people of occupied Kashmir aim to apprise the international community of the continued brutalities, custodial killing of innocent people and the gross violations of human rights by the Indian security forces.

In occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has asked the people to observe a complete strike to protest the Indian occupation of the region and its state-sponsored terrorism.

“The people are protesting as their rights have been usurped,” Qureshi said.

The foreign minister said that minorities feel unsafe in India, adding that instead of democracy “black laws are being imposed in the neighbouring country”.

Qureshi said that the negative policies of the BJP government were also affecting the Indian economy. He added that all countries neighbouring India, including Bangladesh, Nepal and China, were annoyed over Delhi’s posturing.

He asked India to explain why it has been fearful of dialogue if it has a strong stance on the dispute.

“India did not pay heed to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer of peace talks,” he said and added: “The country instead took measures that further escalated the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.”

Qureshi further said Pakistan, through its actions, demonstrated to the global community that it desires peace and stability in the region.

