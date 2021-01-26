NATIONAL

Asif seeks better facilities in jail

Asif was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in December

LAHORE: Detained Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif on Tuesday filed an application in the accountability court of Lahore, seeking better facilities for him in Adiala Jail.

The application says Asif is a sitting member of the National Assembly from Sialkot, former senator and minister, holds an LLB degree, a senior citizen. It argues since he is an under trial suspect, therefore, should be kept separate from other inmates.

The petition further calls on authorities to provided him with a heater and medical facilities.

Asif has also requested the court to allow homemade food for him.

He has been accused of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

