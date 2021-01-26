Asif seeks better facilities in jail

LAHORE: Detained Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif on Tuesday filed an application in the accountability court of Lahore, seeking better facilities for him in Adiala Jail.

The application says Asif is a sitting member of the National Assembly from Sialkot, former senator and minister, holds an LLB degree, a senior citizen. It argues since he is an under trial suspect, therefore, should be kept separate from other inmates.

The petition further calls on authorities to provided him with a heater and medical facilities.

Asif has also requested the court to allow homemade food for him.

In December, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Asif from outside the Islamabad residence of another PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal where he had come to attend a party meeting.

He has been accused of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.