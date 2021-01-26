CITY

PTI’s Sheikh appointed new opposition leader in Sindh Assembly

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh was appointed leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday.

The assembly secretary issued a notification in this regard after Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani okayed the appointment.

Earlier this month, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, also a PTI leader, resigned from the post of the opposition leader in the assembly for undisclosed reasons.

“I am an ordinary worker of the PTI and will continue to serve the party,” he had said adding the PTI was his “first and last political party” and he was not joining any other party.

According to informed sources, Naqvi’s resignation was sought by the party leadership.

Earlier in September, the PTI leadership had also sought his resignation as leader of the opposition. However, he managed to somehow retain the position by convincing the party leadership.

According to them, Naqvi’s performance and his “controversial statements” had led the party to seek his resignation.

Staff Report

