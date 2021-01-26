Opinion

Importance of climate policy

By Editor's Mail
The climate crisis has been crying for attention for longer time than expected even as the world community has been fighting with the crisis, most frequently in vain-so far. Right now the American media outlets have confirmed that US President Joe Biden has formally reentered the Paris Climate Change Report just a few days into office. The UN has welcomed this good climate policy now. It is not just about the regimes and legacy when it comes to the climate crisis. In fact, there have been plenty of practical things to be executed on the ground. As for America, the Biden team has a lot more tough tasks ahead as the whole climate policy execution process involves many heavy industries like oil sectors based in the US. For instance, the Keystone Pipeline Project has been on various stages so far, transporting fossil fuel from Canada to the US. Such industries have come under policy attack amid urgent climate strategies needed to stop the global warming. Despite such conundrums at home and other global challenges up ahead, Joe Biden seems to be serious-minded about tackling the climate crisis as promised before. A welcome step indeed! To simply put, under no circumstances should evolving industrial activities pose threats to Mother Earth and in general related activities over there like human life and agriculture to name a few. In my native areas like Tiruchendur, Korkai, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, the agricultural activities have been thriving on factors like huge tracts of fertile land, plenty of water sources like the Thamirabarani river and vast greenery areas around. Frankly speaking, countries worldwide from the West and the East should evaluate their immediate needs as against the ongoing crisis and let there not be even a bit of hesitation on their part to save Nature over sedentary lifestyles. On the whole, all the nations in the world should take serious steps to shed the shackles of inherent, exploitative systems that have been the spoil-sports in many ways. Keeping slow but steady checks on those exploitative activities like tapping the most of natural resources/sources, the international community will be able to counteract the climate change crisis in the best way ever possible.

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai 

