Former president Zardari shifted to hospital

KARACHI: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to Dr Ziauddin Hospital, Clifton on Thursday on account of ill-health.

A team of doctors conducted a series of tests of the former president following his medical check-up. Per them, he had a backache as well as pain in his spinal cord.

They further said Zardari’s blood pressure was not stable besides he was also facing difficulty in breathing.

Doctors even temporarily barred visitors from meeting the former president, except his family members. He has been allowed only one attendant.

He has been admitted to hospital due to bad health in the past as well. In October, he was shifted to a private hospital in Karachi after he felt “unwell”.