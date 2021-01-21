CITY

Former president Zardari shifted to hospital

He has been admitted to the hospital due to deteriorating health in the past as well.

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to Dr Ziauddin Hospital, Clifton on Thursday on account of ill-health.

A team of doctors conducted a series of tests of the former president following his medical check-up. Per them, he had a backache as well as pain in his spinal cord.

They further said Zardari’s blood pressure was not stable besides he was also facing difficulty in breathing.

Doctors even temporarily barred visitors from meeting the former president, except his family members. He has been allowed only one attendant.

He has been admitted to hospital due to bad health in the past as well. In October, he was shifted to a private hospital in Karachi after he felt “unwell”.

Zardari, who is nominated in multiple corruption cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), is out on bail granted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on medical grounds in 2019.

Recently, he was indicted in a mega money laundering, Park Lane properties and Thatta water supply references instituted by the bureau.

During a hearing of the bail petition filed by Zardari, his legal counsel, Farooq H. Naek, told the court that the former president “is a chronic patient suffering from multiple ailments.”

“He is a heart patient having three stents in his heart. He has a Holter Monitor attached to his chest so that the doctors are able to check and note variations in his heartbeat and blockages in his arteries. The petitioner is a patient of ischemic heart disease, which means that his heart may have an inadequate supply of blood and oxygen”.

Naek had said Zardari also “suffers from various other ailments such as cervical and lumbar spondylosis, sensory and motor neuropathy with impaired proprioception”.

Staff Report

On day one, Biden targets Trump policies on climate, coronavirus

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden is moving swiftly to dismantle Donald Trump’s legacy on his first day in office, signing a series of executive actions that...

Pakistan Today
