NATIONAL

COAS lauds army’s professional readiness in Sialkot Garrison visit

The chief was briefed on the situation at the working boundary and the army’s battle readiness

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited Sialkot Garrison and appreciated the professionalism and high morale of the officers and soldiers in way of the nation’s defence.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Corps Commander Lieutenant General Asim Munir received the army chief on reaching Sialkot Garrison.
The COAS was briefed on the situation at the working boundary and the army’s battle readiness. General Bajwa also met with officers and soldiers at the garrison.
He appreciated the professionalism and high morale of the soldiers in way of national defence.

Previous articleDealing with the establishment
Next articleTerror on the wane
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM to roll out new mechanism for succession certificates

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to facilitate citizens in obtaining a succession certificate within 15 days from the ‘Succession Facilitation Units’ (SFUs) across the...
Read more
HEADLINES

India starts Covid-19 vaccine shipments to neighbours, barring Pakistan and China

India started delivering coronavirus vaccines to its neighbours on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said, flagging off a drive to garner goodwill in an often...
Read more
HEADLINES

Broadsheet exposed plunderers of national wealth again: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that Broadsheet LLC issue has once again exposed the plunderers of the national...
Read more
NATIONAL

KCFR holds webinar on Pak-US relations

KARACHI: A webinar titled "Reset of US-Pakistan Relations" was held under the auspices of Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) Chairman Ikram Sehgal. Speaking at the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Talks with two firms to get Covid-19 vaccine in advance stage: Faisal

ISLAMABAD: Reiterating that Covid-19 vaccine will be provided to the people free of cost, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan...
Read more
HEADLINES

Foreign funding case: Akbar S Babar raises concerns on working of scrutiny committee

ISLAMABAD: Foreign funding case petitioner Akbar S Babar has alleged that the scrutiny committee is not functioning properly, demanding that all records be handed...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Dealing with the establishment

In our time, representative democracy is seriously threatened by the establishment. Today it is a worldwide phenomenon. In the 21st century, the common good...

After Bush, Obama, and Trump: What Biden can do

Bilquis Edhi shortlisted for ‘Person of Decade’ award

Hugging Modi now endangers peace

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.