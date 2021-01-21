RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited Sialkot Garrison and appreciated the professionalism and high morale of the officers and soldiers in way of the nation’s defence.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Corps Commander Lieutenant General Asim Munir received the army chief on reaching Sialkot Garrison.
The COAS was briefed on the situation at the working boundary and the army’s battle readiness. General Bajwa also met with officers and soldiers at the garrison.
He appreciated the professionalism and high morale of the soldiers in way of national defence.
COAS lauds army’s professional readiness in Sialkot Garrison visit
The chief was briefed on the situation at the working boundary and the army’s battle readiness
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited Sialkot Garrison and appreciated the professionalism and high morale of the officers and soldiers in way of the nation’s defence.
- Advertisment -
Must Read
Dealing with the establishment
In our time, representative democracy is seriously threatened by the establishment. Today it is a worldwide phenomenon. In the 21st century, the common good...