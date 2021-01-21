Opinion

Terror on the wane

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

Major General Iftikhar said that the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan has decreased by 86% since 2013 and by 45% in 2020 as compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies have curbed more than 50 per cent of terrorist threats over the past year. Suicide bombings have also dropped by 97% since 2009. The high incidence of terrorism, which peaked at 90 in 2013, has now dropped to around 13. He said that in addition to terrorism, the number of targeted killings and kidnappings in Pakistan’s largest city has dropped by more than 98 percent, improving the city’s ranking in the World Crime Index which was increased from 6th to 103 in 2014.

Fatima Imam Baksh 

Turbat

Previous articleCOAS lauds army’s professional readiness in Sialkot Garrison visit
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Dealing with the establishment

In our time, representative democracy is seriously threatened by the establishment. Today it is a worldwide phenomenon. In the 21st century, the common good...
Read more
Comment

After Bush, Obama, and Trump: What Biden can do

Washington Watch In January 2017, the Middle East that Donald Trump inherited from his predecessors was mostly in tatters. Daesh was in control of large...
Read more
Comment

Hugging Modi now endangers peace

By: Badar Shahzad India has become the largest modern-day Roman amphitheatre where the minorities, mostly Muslims and Dalits, are mocked and eviscerated, both mentally and...
Read more
Editorials

Building false hopes

The world heaves a sigh of relief after the departure of one of the most controversial and divisive American presidents. The new administration is...
Read more
Editorials

Stepping up the pressure

The PTI government is apparently not relenting in its desire to crush the opposition in the name of accountability, by going to the extent...
Read more
Letters

Tourism potential

Doubtlessly, Pakistan has alot of potential in every regard but more importantly in the aspect of tourism. Currently, Lahore is honored by NewYork times...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

KARACHI

Bilquis Edhi shortlisted for ‘Person of Decade’ award

KARACHI: Impact Hallmarks, an international organisation, has shortlisted renowned philanthropist and humanitarian Bilquis Edhi among the top 20 persons, objects and works, having far-extending...

Hugging Modi now endangers peace

Building false hopes

Stepping up the pressure

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.