Terror on the wane

Major General Iftikhar said that the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan has decreased by 86% since 2013 and by 45% in 2020 as compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies have curbed more than 50 per cent of terrorist threats over the past year. Suicide bombings have also dropped by 97% since 2009. The high incidence of terrorism, which peaked at 90 in 2013, has now dropped to around 13. He said that in addition to terrorism, the number of targeted killings and kidnappings in Pakistan’s largest city has dropped by more than 98 percent, improving the city’s ranking in the World Crime Index which was increased from 6th to 103 in 2014.

