Bilquis Edhi shortlisted for ‘Person of Decade’ award

KARACHI: Impact Hallmarks, an international organisation, has shortlisted renowned philanthropist and humanitarian Bilquis Edhi among the top 20 persons, objects and works, having far-extending impacts in diverse fields and extents of human accomplishments.

According to a statement issued by the Edhi Foundation Pakistan and SAARC-ASEAN Post-Doctoral Academia Directorate, currently an online opinion poll for a global audience is being carried out to vote for the “Person of Decade”, based upon the impact value the person holds.

Professor Yanghee Lee has also been shortlisted due to efforts in highlighting the issue of Rohingyas.