CITY

Bilquis Edhi shortlisted for ‘Person of Decade’ award

Online opinion poll for a global audience is being carried out to vote for the title

By TLTP

KARACHI: Impact Hallmarks, an international organisation, has shortlisted renowned philanthropist and humanitarian Bilquis Edhi among the top 20 persons, objects and works, having far-extending impacts in diverse fields and extents of human accomplishments.

According to a statement issued by the Edhi Foundation Pakistan and SAARC-ASEAN Post-Doctoral Academia Directorate, currently an online opinion poll for a global audience is being carried out to vote for the “Person of Decade”, based upon the impact value the person holds.
Professor Yanghee Lee has also been shortlisted due to efforts in highlighting the issue of Rohingyas.

TLTP

HEADLINES

President for one-window operations to issue disability certificates

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasised the need for establishing one-window operations in the country to expeditiously process disability certificates. Speaking at a follow-up...

Covid-19 kills 54, infects 2,363 in a day: NCOC

Pacemaker Clinic is a milestone says Dow University VC

Pogba stars as Manchester United earn comeback win over Fulham to stay on top

