HEADLINES

Covid-19 claims 48 more lives; 199 Sindh cops infected in 4 days

478,517 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far and the total count of active cases is 35,163

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 48 more lives in the last 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 11,103, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday.

According to the NCOC, 1,772 fresh infections were reported on Tuesday and the national tally of cases currently stands at 524,783. As many as 2,046 patients recovered from the virus in a day, while 2,368 patients were stated to be in critical condition.

Overall, 478,517 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far and the total count of active cases is 35,163. A total of 39,604 tests were conducted across the country during the last 24 hours, while 7,481,688 samples have been tested so far.

Punjab’s Covid-19 tally jumped to 150,889 after health authorities reported 573 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The virus claimed 16 lives, taking the province’s death toll to 4,476.

Sindh reported 1,162 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 238,470. According to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, 13 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus as the toll surged to 3,843. He further said that 1,044 more patients recovered overnight, taking the total to 216,145.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Sindh police department said on Wednesday that at least 199 cops have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in just four days. The spokesperson added that a total of 5,246 police officials have contracted the novel coronavirus so far while 614 are currently undergoing treatment. The virus has claimed the lives of 23 police personnel while 4,609 have recovered.

Sindh is the hardest hit province with 237,308 infections recorded since the novel coronavirus was first detected in late February last year. The active number of cases across the province stands at 18,377 as of Tuesday.

Data issued by the provincial government shows 21,629 people have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus since the beginning of January 2021. In almost a year since the virus was first detected in the province, at least 3,830 people have died of it.

Previous articleForeign funding case: Akbar S Babar raises concerns on working of scrutiny committee
Next articleKCFR holds webinar on Pak-US relations
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Broadsheet exposed plunderers of national wealth again: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that Broadsheet LLC issue has once again exposed the plunderers of the national...
Read more
NATIONAL

KCFR holds webinar on Pak-US relations

KARACHI: A webinar titled "Reset of US-Pakistan Relations" was held under the auspices of Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) Chairman Ikram Sehgal. Speaking at the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Foreign funding case: Akbar S Babar raises concerns on working of scrutiny committee

ISLAMABAD: Foreign funding case petitioner Akbar S Babar has alleged that the scrutiny committee is not functioning properly, demanding that all records be handed...
Read more
HEADLINES

Qureshi expresses condolences on death of Zimbabwe’s foreign minister

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed his condolences over the death of his Zimbabwean counterpart on Wednesday. "Sincere condolences to the family, people and government...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III missile

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan conducted a successful test launch of Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the missile...
Read more
HEADLINES

FM desires to enhance cooperation with EU in different spheres

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan desires to enhance cooperation with the European countries in different spheres. The foreign minister made...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Qureshi expresses condolences on death of Zimbabwe’s foreign minister

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed his condolences over the death of his Zimbabwean counterpart on Wednesday. "Sincere condolences to the family, people and government...

Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III missile

FM desires to enhance cooperation with EU in different spheres

HEC says MS, MPhil not necessary for PhD

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.