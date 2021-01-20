Covid-19 claims 48 more lives; 199 Sindh cops infected in 4 days

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 48 more lives in the last 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 11,103, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday.

According to the NCOC, 1,772 fresh infections were reported on Tuesday and the national tally of cases currently stands at 524,783. As many as 2,046 patients recovered from the virus in a day, while 2,368 patients were stated to be in critical condition.

Overall, 478,517 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far and the total count of active cases is 35,163. A total of 39,604 tests were conducted across the country during the last 24 hours, while 7,481,688 samples have been tested so far.

Punjab’s Covid-19 tally jumped to 150,889 after health authorities reported 573 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The virus claimed 16 lives, taking the province’s death toll to 4,476.

Sindh reported 1,162 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 238,470. According to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, 13 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus as the toll surged to 3,843. He further said that 1,044 more patients recovered overnight, taking the total to 216,145.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Sindh police department said on Wednesday that at least 199 cops have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in just four days. The spokesperson added that a total of 5,246 police officials have contracted the novel coronavirus so far while 614 are currently undergoing treatment. The virus has claimed the lives of 23 police personnel while 4,609 have recovered.

Sindh is the hardest hit province with 237,308 infections recorded since the novel coronavirus was first detected in late February last year. The active number of cases across the province stands at 18,377 as of Tuesday.

Data issued by the provincial government shows 21,629 people have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus since the beginning of January 2021. In almost a year since the virus was first detected in the province, at least 3,830 people have died of it.